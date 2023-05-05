Mashreq Bank's India head Madhav Nair joins ASSOCHAM's apex body

Madhav Nair (Country Head & CEO) Mashreq Bank | Swapnil

The United Arab Emirate's oldest private lender Mashreq Bank, arrived on Indian shores more than four decades back. Since then it has consistently invested in India's growth and the bank's CEO called India a strategic market last year. Now Mashreq Bank's country head and CEO in India, Madhav Nair has joined the apex body of trade organisation ASSOCHAM.

He will serve as the Co-Chairperson of ASSOCHAM's National Council for Banking during the year 2023, and his nomination is till the expiry of the tenure for current president Ajay Singh.

As Co-Chairperson, he has also been asked by the President to call a meeting of his council to chalk out a plan for the year ahead.

Born in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Nair completed his studies from Manipal Institute of Technology, and then attended the Asian Institute of Management in Philippines.