 Maruti's Total Sales Rise 15% To 1,97,471 Units In February
PTIUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has reported a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in total wholesales at 1,97,471 units in February.

The company had dispatched a total of 1,72,321 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 9 per cent at 1,60,271 units as against 147,467 units in the month a year ago, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,782 units as against 21,875 units in February 2023.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, also declined by 10 per cent to 71,627 units as compared to 79,898 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6, recorded sales of 61,234 units last month, growing 82 per cent over 33,550 units in the month a year ago, the company said.

MSIL said its exports last month stood at 28,927 units as compared to 17,207 units in the same month last year. 

