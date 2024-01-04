 Maruti Suzuki's Subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Receives Show Cause Notice From The Principal Commissioner Of Customs Office
Maruti Suzuki's Subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Receives Show Cause Notice From The Principal Commissioner Of Customs Office

It has been alleged that SMG has failed to re-export the returnable racks within the stipulated time period of 6 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki's Subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Receives Show Cause Notice | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India Limited wholly-owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) has received a show cause notice from the office of Principal Commissioner of Customs, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

SMG has received directions to remit the differential duty amounting to Rs 30,27,431. Additionally, they have been asked to provide reasons as to why redemption fines, interest, and penalties should not be imposed, as stated in the filing.

SMG will file reply before the adjudicating authority. The Show Cause Notice has no major impact on the financial, operation or other activities of the Company/SMG, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday at 11:41 am IST were trading at Rs 10,017.40, down by 0.60 per cent.

article-image

