Maruti Suzuki’s BS-VI compliant Ertiga out

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said its popular multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga petrol version has become BS-VI emission norm compliant and will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,54,689 (ex-showroom Delhi). This is the sixth model from the company's portfolio after Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire to be BS-VI compliant, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

Commenting on the development, MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said, "With the new BS-VI compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards cleaner environment.

" BS-VI petrol vehicles will have substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment, he added. "We are committed to ensure that our full product range will progressively be BS-VI compliant during the year, ahead of regulations coming into the effect," Srivastava said. The availability of BS-VI variants on these large volume models several months ahead of the mandated date reflects Maruti Suzuki's commitment towards environment friendly vehicles, the company said. Over 70,000 units of Next Gen Ertiga have been sold since its launch in November 2018.