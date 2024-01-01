Maruti Suzuki Total Sales Down 1.28% At 1,37,551 Units In December 2023 | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 1.28 per cent decline in total sales at 1,37,551 units in December 2023.

The company had posted total sales of 1,39,347 units in the same month a year ago.

Total domestic sales, comprising passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and third-party supplies, were at 1,10,667 units last month as against 1,17,551 units in the year-ago period, down 5.86 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

"For the first time, the company crossed the annual sales milestone of 2 million units in calendar year 2023, which includes its highest ever calendar year exports of 2,69,046 units," it added.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales

Overall domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,04,778 units in December 2023 as compared to 1,12,010 units in the year-ago month, a fall of 6.46 per cent, it added.

Sales of entry-level mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, were lower at 2,557 units as compared to 9,765 units a year ago.

Similarly, sales of compact cars, including models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR declined to 45,741 units in December 2023 as against 57,502 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Utility vehicle sales

On the other hand, utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, were higher at 45,957 units last month from 33,008 units in the same period a year ago.

The company's mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked a sale of 489 units last month as compared to 1,154 units in December 2022, while sales of its van Eeco were marginally lower at 10,034 units as against 10,581 units in the year-ago month.

Export

Maruti Suzuki said its exports last month were higher at 26,884 units as compared to 21,796 units in December 2022.