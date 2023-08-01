Maruti Suzuki Total Production Volume At 186,654 Units In July 2023 | PTI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited total production volume in July 2023 was 186,654 units compared to 184,890 in July 2022, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

A total of 110,711 units in Mini and Compact Sub-segment category was produced in July 2023 compared to 124,150 units in July 2022.

Total production in the Alto, S-Presso model was 19,858 in July 2023 compared to 21,957 units production last year July. The production in the compact category of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model was 90,853 units compared to 102,193 in the last year July.

In its Passenger car portfolio, Mid-size Ciaz production was 3,682 units in July 2023 compared to 2,281 units in July 2022.

Total 54,788 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, OEM Model were produce in July 2023, compared to 40,247 units last year. A total units of 13,552 Eeco vans were produced by Maruti Suzuki this year July compared to 13,294 units last year in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry production slightly less this year with a total of 3,921 units compared to 4,918 units in July 2022.

