Maruti Suzuki to pay final dividend of Rs 90 | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 90 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The aggregate of the dividend for the shares with a nominal value of Rs 5 is at Rs 2,718.7 crore and will be distributed post the approval of shareholders.

In the last financial year Maruti Suzuki gave its shareholders a dividend of Rs 70 per share aggregating to Rs 1,812.5.

Maruti Suzuki earnings

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday reported a jump in total income at Rs 32,790.8 crore, while the net profit went up to Rs 2,623.6 crore.

Maruti Suzuki share

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday closed at Rs 8,485, up by 0.19 per cent.