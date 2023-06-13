 Maruti Suzuki To Launch New MPV In July
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki To Launch New MPV In July | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki is set to shortly launch a new multi-purpose vehicle in July 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The new MPV would be named 'Invicto'.

This comes shortly after the media started to report that a premium MPV is to be launched on July 5.

Maruti Suzuki All-New Tour H1

Maruti Suzuki earlier this month introduced the All-New Tour H1 – India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday at 10:40 am IST were at Rs 9,590, up by 0.41 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki Launches The All-New Tour H1
