Maruti Suzuki To Launch New MPV In July

Maruti Suzuki is set to shortly launch a new multi-purpose vehicle in July 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The new MPV would be named 'Invicto'.
This comes shortly after the media started to report that a premium MPV is to be launched on July 5.
Maruti Suzuki All-New Tour H1
Maruti Suzuki earlier this month introduced the All-New Tour H1 – India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Shares
The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday at 10:40 am IST were at Rs 9,590, up by 0.41 per cent.
