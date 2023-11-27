Maruti Suzuki To Increase Car Prices In January 2024 Amid Inflation, Commodity Costs | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it plans to increase prices of its vehicles in January 2024, citing cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity rates.

The company, which sells a range of vehicles from entry-level small car Alto to multi-utility vehicle Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), however, did not specify the quantum of the proposed price hike.

"The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars in January, 2024 on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

It further said, "While the company makes maximum efforts to reduce cost and offset the increase, it may have to pass on some increase to the market. This price increase shall vary across models." Earlier in the day, German luxury car maker Audi said it will hike prices of its vehicles in India by up to 2 per cent from January next year, citing rising input and operational costs.

The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024 and will be across the model range, Audi India said in a statement.