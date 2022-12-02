e-Paper Get App
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from January due to cost pressure

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month the company said in a regulatory filing..

In the filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models, the auto major said without disclosing the exact quantum of the increase.

