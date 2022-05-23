Maruti Suzuki to acquire 12.09% stake in AI firm Sociograph Solutions

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will acquire an equity stake of 12.09 percent in Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd (SSPL) for about Rs 2 crore.

SSPL is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specialises in visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

''The investment would help MSI strengthen its offering to customers by creating a customised sales experiences on the web, virtual reality and augmented reality,'' the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:52 PM IST