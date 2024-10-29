 Maruti Suzuki Shares Dip Over 4% As Net Profit Slides 17.4% To ₹3,069.2 Crore In Q2FY25 Results
Maruti Suzuki Shares Dip Over 4% As Net Profit Slides 17.4% To ₹3,069.2 Crore In Q2FY25 Results

In the standalone financials for the September quarter, the company posted a total revenue from operations of Rs 37,202.8 crore which is slightly up from Rs 37,062.1 crore in the same period last year.

Oliviya Kunjumon
Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Maruti Suzuki, the passenger car manufacturer in the country saw a notable decline in its share price following the company's quarterly results that fell short of market expectations.

The automaker on Tuesday (October 29) announced its for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Market Response to Quarterly Results

After the announcement, the shares of the automaker traded down by 5.8 per cent at Rs 10,822.45 apiece.

By 3:29 PM IST, the shares recovered slightly, trading at Rs 11,004.05, marking a decrease of 4.19 per cent.

The day concluded with the shares closing at Rs 11,005.00, a 4.16 per cent drop.

Share Performance

The stocks of the company in trading day, opened at Rs 11,450.00 and reached the day high of Rs 11,483.00 before touching a low of Rs 10,742.45.

The company's current market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 3.46 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a dividend yield of 1.14 per cent.

Over the past year, the stock with many fluctuations, hit a 52-week high of Rs 13,680.00 and a low of Rs 9,737.65.

Financial Performance at a Glance

Standalone Financial Highlights

In the standalone financials for the September quarter, the company posted a total revenue from operations of Rs 37,202.8 crore which is slightly up from Rs 37,062.1 crore in the same period last year.

The passenger car manufacturer total income also saw a modest increase, reaching Rs 38,677.8 crore in comparison to Rs 37,905.7 crore year-on-year (YoY).

However, the company faced higher total expenses of Rs 33,577.3 crore, up from Rs 33,107.1 crore last year. The profit for the period came in at Rs 3,069.2 crore, a decrease from Rs 3,716.5 crore a year ago.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Similarly on the consolidated basis, the total income for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 38,972.4 crore, a surge from Rs 38,239.2 crore YoY.

The company posted a total expenses of Rs 33,879.1 crore, compared to Rs 33,404.9 crore in the previous year.

The consolidated profit for the period also dipped to Rs 3,102.5 crore, down from Rs 3,786.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

