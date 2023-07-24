Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie Rod | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso & Eeco) manufactured between 05th July, 2021 and 15th February, 2023, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

The said recall is effective from today i.e. 24th July, 2023, 06:30 pm onwards.

