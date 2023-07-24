 Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie Rod
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie Rod

Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie Rod

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie Rod | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall 87,599 vehicles (S-Presso & Eeco) manufactured between 05th July, 2021 and 15th February, 2023, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

The said recall is effective from today i.e. 24th July, 2023, 06:30 pm onwards.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Introduces S-CNG Technology In Its Sporty SUV FRONX
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie...

Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie...

PNB Housing Finance Net Interest Income Grows by 70% YoY To ₹629 Cr In Q1FY24

PNB Housing Finance Net Interest Income Grows by 70% YoY To ₹629 Cr In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹441.47 Cr, Tata Steel Net Profit Falls To...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: TVS Motor Net Profit Rises To ₹441.47 Cr, Tata Steel Net Profit Falls To...

SEBI Working On Instant Settlement Of Stock Market Transactions: Chairperson Buch

SEBI Working On Instant Settlement Of Stock Market Transactions: Chairperson Buch

SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

SBI Card Allots 1,12,960 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option