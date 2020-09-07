Maruti Suzuki production up 11% to 1.23 lakh units in August

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday it clocked 11 per cent increase in production during August to 1.23 lakh units.

The country's largest passenger car manufacture had produced a total of 1.11 lakh units in the same month of last year, the company said in a statement.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1.21 lakh units last month as compared to 1.10 lakh units in August 2019, marking a growth of 10 per cent.

The production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models was at 22,208 units as against 13,814 units in the year-ago month, up 61 per cent.

A week ago, the company posted domestic sales of 1.16 lakh units in August, marking a growth of over 20 per cent from 97,061 units in the same month of last year.

It was an indication that Indians are buying new cars as COVID-led lockdown restrictions ease and people practice social distancing by preferring to opt for private transport.