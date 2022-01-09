Maruti Suzuki plans new product launches in 2022

Maruti Suzuki Ltd is planning to launch new products in 2022, which would help its market share.

The company stated that 50% of these will be in the SUV space and the rest will be in small cars.

The company reported a 4 per cent fall in wholesales to 1,53,149 units in December 2021 as against 1,60,226 units a year ago.

Its December 2021 domestic sales slipped 13 per cent to 1,30,869 units as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:23 PM IST