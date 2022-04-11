Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for all-new XL6; customers can book at initial payment of Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for the all-new version of its multi purpose vehicle, XL6, from the Nexa retail channel.

The model comes with next generation K-Series engine, advanced transmission, array of sophisticated comfort and convenience features, and bold styling, the auto major said in a statement.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, ''The XL6 is a unique proposition that perfectly marries a strong SUV-like design and the convenience of a spacious six-seater MPV. The All-New XL6 embodies NEXA's vision of being an aspirational lifestyle brand and creating an indulgent driving experience.''

The model appeals to the discerning NEXA buyer who is looking for a perfect mix of style, comfort, performance and sophistication, he added.

''We have seen demand grow for premium MPVs over the past couple of years. We are confident that the All-New XL6 with its bold styling, host of new and advanced technologies along with enhanced safety will deliver an indulgent and stylish experience for our NEXA customers,'' Srivastava said.

MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said the All-New XL6 will strike a perfect balance, which shall appeal to the modern car buyer.

Customers can book the model with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

This 6-seater model will be available at all 410 NEXA showrooms across the country.

MSI sells models like Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, XL6 and S-Cross from Nexa outlets. Other models like Alto, S-PRESSO, WagonR, Celerio, CelerioX, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga, are retailed from its Arena dealerships.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:35 PM IST