Maruti Suzuki offers doorstep delivery of cars

After putting in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country, Maruti Suzuki India has permitted its dealers to open. These dealerships have started delivering the cars to its waiting customers.

To attract new customers, the company is encouraging customers to buy car online without having to step out and the car will to be delivered at your doorstep.

Explaining the new way of life at Maruti Suzuki showrooms, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Customers satisfaction and safety is our top priority. All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all touchpoints. I would like to assure our customers that your car buying experience with Maruti Suzuki is completely safe.”

Ayukawa said not just their dealerships, but also their manufacturing facilities and service workshops are completely sanitised. "They are following all safety protocols, as prescribed by the Government. The Maruti Suzuki family looks forward to delivering your favourite car in a completely safe and hygienic environment,” Ayukawa added.

A few days back, the carmaker had reported zero sales for the month of April, due to lockdown.

The company had suspended operations on April 22 after the government had asked businesses to stop operation to tackle coronavirus.