Maruti Suzuki November output up at 152,786 from 145,560 last year

Maruti Suzuki India said it increased production of vehicles to 152,786 in November from 145,560 in the same month last year.

The country’s largest carmaker raised production of all passenger vehicles to 151,326 from 142,025 in the same period last year. However, the output of utility vehicles, vans and light commercial vehicles slipped.

The company raised output of its mini and sub-compact segment cars like Alto, S-Presso and Baleno to 111,559 units from 94,093 in the same period last year, it said in an exchange filing.

The mid-size passenger car segment numbers rose to 114,822 from 96,546 in November last year. The numbers of utility vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 slipped to 29,294 from 35,590. Further, vans like Eeco fell to 7,210 from 9,889 last year.

The production of the company’s light commercial vehicle Super Carry fell to 1,460 from 3,535 last year.

According to Arun Agarwal, Deputy Vice President - Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, in November, most auto companies reported lower volumes as compared to the numbers of October.

“However, on a year on year (YoY) basis (over November 2021), most auto OEMs reported increase in sales volumes. We estimate the domestic passenger vehicle industry’s November 2022 volumes to have declined over October 2022. In the passenger vehicle segment, strong order book will likely support sales in the near term," he said.