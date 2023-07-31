Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Jumps 145.4% To ₹24,851 Million | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Monday approved the financial results for the period April-June, FY 2023-24 (Quarter 1), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Company sold a total of 498,030 vehicles during the quarter, higher by 6.4 per cent compared to the same period previous year.

In the Quarter, the sales in the domestic market stood at 434,812 units, up by 9.1 per cent over that in Q1FY23. The export sales were at 63,218 units as compared to 69,437 units in Q1FY23. Shortage of electronic components in this Quarter resulted in over 28,000 vehicles not being produced. Pending customer orders stood at about 355,000 vehicles at the end of the Quarter and the Company is making efforts to serve these orders fast.

During the Quarter, the Company registered highest-ever quarterly Net Sales of INR 308,452 million as against INR 252,863 million in Quarter 1 of FY2022-23.

The Net Profit for the Quarter rose to INR 24,851 million from INR 10,128 million in Q1FY24, a growth of 145.4 per cent over that of Q1FY23. This was on account of larger sales volume, improved realization, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.

Maruti Suzuki shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Monday closed at Rs 9,813, up by 1.48 per cent.

