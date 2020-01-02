Maruti Suzuki, M&M beat year-end blues, post rise in domestic sales figures

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported rise in their domestic sales in December, even as Hyundai and Totoya posted negative growth.

Beating the year-end blues Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales were at 1,24,375 units in December as against 1,21,479 units in the same month a year ago, registering a growth of 2.4%.

The company said its compact segment comprising New WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire recorded sales of 65,673 units last month as compared to 51,346 units in December 2018, a growth of 27.9%.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, were at 23,808 units as compared to 20,225 units in the same month in 2018, a growth of 17.7%.

However, the mini segment comprising Alto, S-Presso and Old WagonR witnessed a decline of 13.6% at 23,883 units as compared to 27,649 units in December 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra also posted domestic sales of 37,081 units in December as compared to 36,690 units in the same month previous year, up 1%.

"Our performance in the month of December is as per year end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Ram Nakra said.

He further said, "as we get into the new year, we are fully equipped to roll out our BS-VI products and have taken all requisite measures for a smooth transition over the next three months."

Hyundai said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8%.

Domestic sales last year were at 510,260 units as against 550,002 units in 2018, a decline of 7.2%, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director Sales, Marketing and Service Tarung Garg said, "the year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments."