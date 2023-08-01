 Maruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units

Maruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units

Total 76,692 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in July this year versus 105,151 sold last year. The mini segment include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 181,630 units in July 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 154,685 units, sales to other OEM of 4,746 units and exports of 22,199 units, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mini and Compact Segment

Total 76,692 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in July this year versus 105,151 sold last year. The mini segment include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model. In mini category, 9,590 units were sold in July 2023 compared to 20,333 units in last year and in compact category, 67,102 units were sold in July 2023 versus 84,818 units in July 2022.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles of S-Presso And Eeco Due To Suspected Defect In Steering Tie...
article-image

Mid-size ciaz 1,348 total units were sold this year compared to 1,379 units last year.

Passenger Car

In its Passenger car segment, a total 62,049 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, OEM Model were sold in July 2023, compared to 23,272 units last year. A total units of 12,037 Eeco vans were sold by Maruti Suzuki this year compared to 13,048 units last year in July 2022.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry sold slightly less this year with a total of 2,559 units compared to 2,816 units in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at ₹9,704, down by 1.19 per cent.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Jumps 145.4% To ₹24,851 Million
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Total Gas EBITDA At ₹255 Cr, Up By 12% YoY In Q1FY24

Adani Total Gas EBITDA At ₹255 Cr, Up By 12% YoY In Q1FY24

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Thermax Net Profit Rises To ₹59.95 Cr; Thyrocare Net Profit Drops To...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Thermax Net Profit Rises To ₹59.95 Cr; Thyrocare Net Profit Drops To...

Ashok Leyland Domestic Sales In July Jump 12%; Total Sales Rise 11%

Ashok Leyland Domestic Sales In July Jump 12%; Total Sales Rise 11%

Maruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units

Maruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units

Reliance Retail Orders Optical Fiber Cables Worth ₹137.63 Cr From HFCL Limited

Reliance Retail Orders Optical Fiber Cables Worth ₹137.63 Cr From HFCL Limited