Maruti Suzuki July Sales Increase To 181,630 Units | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 181,630 units in July 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 154,685 units, sales to other OEM of 4,746 units and exports of 22,199 units, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mini and Compact Segment

Total 76,692 units of Maruti Suzuk's Mini and Compact Sub-segment were sold in July this year versus 105,151 sold last year. The mini segment include models like Alto and S-Presso, while Compact portfolio contain models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, OEM Model. In mini category, 9,590 units were sold in July 2023 compared to 20,333 units in last year and in compact category, 67,102 units were sold in July 2023 versus 84,818 units in July 2022.

Mid-size ciaz 1,348 total units were sold this year compared to 1,379 units last year.

Passenger Car

In its Passenger car segment, a total 62,049 units of Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, OEM Model were sold in July 2023, compared to 23,272 units last year. A total units of 12,037 Eeco vans were sold by Maruti Suzuki this year compared to 13,048 units last year in July 2022.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki's Light Commercial Vehicle like Super Carry sold slightly less this year with a total of 2,559 units compared to 2,816 units in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd at 3:30pm IST were at ₹9,704, down by 1.19 per cent.