 Maruti Suzuki Introduces S-CNG Technology In Its Sporty SUV FRONX
The FRONX S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission in two variants – Sigma and Delta with a range of exciting body color options.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Limited, on Wednesday, introduced FRONX S-CNG in their premium retail channel NEXA, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The FRONX S-CNG is built to offer an eco-friendly driving experience while being loaded with features such as Dual Front Airbags, Reverse Parking Sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, among others.

Powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine, the new-age SUV develops a peak power output of 57kW@6000rp / 77.5PS@6000rpm and max torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm in CNG mode. The latest addition to Maruti Suzuki’s vast S-CNG portfolio, the Sporty SUV delivers a segment best fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

“The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology," Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Maruti Suzuki Shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday at 12:04 pm IST  were at ₹9,861.25, down by 0.39 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Launches Invicto MPV At ₹24.79 Lakh; Take a Look Inside
