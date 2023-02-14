Maruti Suzuki introduces new dual tone colour Alpha variant in Ciaz | PTI

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday announced the launch of three new dual-tone colour options for the first time in the Ciaz through an exchange filing. The dual tone color option will be available in both the manual and automatic transmission variants of the Ciaz.

The manual petrol Maruti Ciaz Smart Hybrid Alpha 1.5L 5 MT in dual tone will be available for Rs 11,14,500, whereas the automatic petrol Maruti Ciaz Smart Hybrid Alpha 1.5L 5AT is at Rs 12,34,500.

The company said in its exchange filing that the same will come into effect on February 14, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on February 10 launched the All-new Tour S, which is a fuel-efficient entry-level Sedan Taxi. This launch is expected to help strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Commercial network with an advanced 1.2L K-Series engine and enhance safety.

Maruti Suzuki production in January

The company in January produced a total of 1,86,044 vehicles from which 1,34,111 were mini and compact sub-segment vehicles and the production of mid size cars were at 2,411.

Shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki closed on Tuesday at Rs 8,779.80, down by 0.34 per cent.

