Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select models by 1.9%

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced to increase the prices of select models with immediate effect.



In a regulatory filing, the company attributed the decision to increase in input costs.



"With effect from September 6, the company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs," it said.



The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9 per cent.



On August 30, the company had said over the past year the cost of its vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.



"Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021," it said.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:24 PM IST