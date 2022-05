Maruti Suzuki has been allotted 800 acres site in Haryana. The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, according to media reports.

In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 cr, CNBC-TV18 report said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:49 PM IST