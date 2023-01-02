Maruti Suzuki Eeco emerges as exception despite electronic shortage hitting production

PTI

Through an exchange filing, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has informed that disruptions in the supply of electronic components, affected production of its vehicles. The shortage may be caused by the restrictions in China, which faces a surge in covid cases.

Maruti's output across segments, including smaller cars such as Alto, S-Presso, and commercial vehicle Super Carry, were down. The only exception was Maruti's van Eeco, with an output of 10,250 in 2022, which was up from 9,045 for 2021.