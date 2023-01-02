e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki Eeco emerges as exception despite electronic shortage hitting production

Maruti Suzuki Eeco emerges as exception despite electronic shortage hitting production

The only exception was Maruti's van Eeco, with an output of 10,250 in 2022, which was up from 9,045 for 2021.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
PTI
Follow us on

Through an exchange filing, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has informed that disruptions in the supply of electronic components, affected production of its vehicles. The shortage may be caused by the restrictions in China, which faces a surge in covid cases.

Maruti's output across segments, including smaller cars such as Alto, S-Presso, and commercial vehicle Super Carry, were down. The only exception was Maruti's van Eeco, with an output of 10,250 in 2022, which was up from 9,045 for 2021.

RECENT STORIES

Recession will hit a third of the world this year, warns IMF chief

Recession will hit a third of the world this year, warns IMF chief

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Over 50 persons challenged note ban in top court; here's why

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Demonetisation verdict: Supreme Court upholds the note ban with 4:1 majority

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishnakumar, funeral today

Paytm announces buyback 1.25 lakh shares for Rs 531.11

Paytm announces buyback 1.25 lakh shares for Rs 531.11