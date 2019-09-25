Maruti Suzuki cuts car prices by Rs 5,000 after government reduces corporate tax

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reduced the prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices), making it the first company to pass on government's recent announcement of cutting the corporate tax.

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price cut of Rs 5,000 on its best selling models. These popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. The new prices will be applicable from Wednesday, across the country. With the market leader cutting car prices, other manufacturers are expected to follow suit.

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company's vehicle range, according to a company statement. Welcoming the government's initiative to revive demand in the automobile industry, Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced to "proactively and voluntarily share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers". Maruti said it is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition, especially for the entry-level customers. This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand.

