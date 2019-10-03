Maruti Nexa outlets cross one million sales milestone

New Delhi: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has achieved a sales milestone of over 10 lakh units from its Nexa premium retail network. The company had launched Nexa network in 2015 and currently sells models like Ciaz, S-Cross and Baleno from the retail channel.

At present, there are over 350 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country. "This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.