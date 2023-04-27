Maruti Jimny SUV prices out a month before launch, base version to cost less than Rs 10 lakh

As part of the post-pandemic revival, Sports Utility Vehicles have been the driving force behind automobile sales in India, which hit record levels in FY23. Even in the electric vehicle space, Tata's SUV Nexon is the bestseller and a testament to the popularity of spacious, tough wagons in India over the decades from Mahindra to Tata Sumo and Maruti's Grand Vitara.

As Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch its stylish new SUV Jimny, which grabbed attention at the Auto Expo 2023, its price has been leaked online.

So what's in store?

Turns out the vibrant-looking car modelled after a Hummer, will be available for less than Rs 10 lakh for Indian consumers.\

Its basic Zeta MT version will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the upgraded Alpha AT will go as high as Rs 13.99 lakh.

The reported leak comes a full month ahead of the official launch for Jimny, and is sure to get consumers all revved up for the SUV.

Rugged and hip at the same time

The five-door variant of the Jimny, with a larger wheelbase, will be released in four variants under the Zeta and Alpha trim levels.

Its design is both rugged with round headlamps and a clamshell bonnet suitable for offroad vehicles, and also hip with bright colour options, for the urban soul.

To amp up the experience, Jimny will also feature Smartplay Pro+, which can connect to Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.