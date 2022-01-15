Martin & Harris Labs reports robust results in FY21, PAT zooms 139% to Rs 177 cr

Martin & Harris Laboratories, the pharmaceutical arm of Apeejay Group, has announced its results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021. In the financial year 2020-21, the company clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 177 crore, a rise of 138.96 per cent against a net profit of Rs 70 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

In the last seven years, the revenue of the company has grown at a CAGR of 30 percent and from Rs 67 crore to 336 crore, whereas PAT has surged at a CAGR of 61 per cent to Rs 177 crore.

The total income for the FY 2020-21 includes Rs 138 crore from pharma business and Rs 196 crore from investment business. Earnings per share (EPS) of the company zoomed to 443 in FY21 against an EPS of 180 in FY20.

In FY'21, Delite Infrastructure an investment arm of Martin and Harris Laboratory generated EBIT of Rs 160 crores on capital of Rs 400 crores.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:53 PM IST