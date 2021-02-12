Markets volatile: ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma among other drag the market

Equity benchmark indices are trading in red after making gains earlier in the day. Sensex dropped by 79.50 points or 0.15 per cent to 51,452.02 points. Nifty was down to 145,093.80 points at 2.10 pm.

At 2.27 pm, the shares of ITC were down by 4.24 per cent at Rs 216.85 per piece. The lowest of the day was Rs 215.80 per share. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki's share was down by 1.19 per cent, at Rs 7,575.90 per piece. Asian Paints’ share fell by 0.89 per cent, down at Rs 2,483.05 per piece. The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 0.43 per cent, and traded at Rs 1,952.95 per share.

At 2.27 pm, Sun Pharma’s share fell by 2.56 per cent and traded at Rs 627 per share. Hindalco’s share was down by 2.47 per cent, at Rs 288.20 per piece. Bharti Airtel traded at Rs 589.15 per cent, after a decline of 1.55 per cent in share value.