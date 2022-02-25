Markets take a breather from 7-day bear hug as firm global cues boost sentiment; indices gain over 2%

The stock markets shrugged off its losses to close trading on the last working day of this week on a positive note. Bank Nifty closed the session at 36430.75 with a gain of 1202.65 points. All the sectors closed on a green note, while, Nifty Bank, power, metal, and realty indices ended up by 3-5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 4 percent each.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,328.61 points or 2.44 percent at 55,858.52. The broader Nifty was up 410.40 points or 2.53 percent at 16,658.40. About 2567 shares have advanced, 724 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

Among early winners on the Nifty were Coal India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank. Britannia Industries, Nestle India and HUL were among losers.

Rally could be short-lived if war continues

If the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the upmove could be short-lived and once again market sentiment could turn weak with bouts of volatility going ahead, said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. It would be interesting to see whether the index holds the level of 16,500 or not. However, if the index manages to trade above 16,500, a pullback formation is likely to continue till 16,900-17,000. A strong possibility of one more short-term correction is not ruled out, if the index closes below 16,500. Below the same, there are chances that the Nifty could hit 16,300-16,100 levels, Athawale said.

Palak Kothari, RResearch Associate, Choice Broking said, "Technically, the Nifty50 is trading below its prior support of 16,800 levels and 200-days Simple Moving Averages indicates further weakness. However, the momentum indicator STOCHASTIC in trading with positive crossover on daily charts which indicates upside movement can be seen. "

Moreover, the index has managed to close above 9-HMA sustained above the same can show northward direction. Further any positive trigger from the geopolitical tensions can ease the selling pressure. The Nifty may find support around 16,200/16,000 levels while on the upside 16,800 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index, Kothari said. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 35,800 levels while resistance at 37,000 levels.

European stocks high, tracking gains in Asia markets

European stocks were higher on Friday morning, tracking gains in Asia as market participants assessed the impact of Western sanctions against Russia after the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine. Europe is also closely watching the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with implications reaching far beyond the military and economic. The continent is concerned that a full-blown incursion could lead to a major migrant crisis, with serious humanitarian, political and societal costs.

Oil demand-supply dynamics

With Oil-driven inflation dominating market concerns, we statistically try to assess how global oil demand to global GDP ratio has impacted global equities over the last six decades, said Hitesh Jain, Lead Analyst, YES Securities. Contrary to the common perception, we infer from the data that evolving oil price trajectory does not have a material impact on global equities. The global oil demand/GDP ratio has ranged from the high of 7 percent during the oil shock in the 1980s to the low of 1 percent in the late 1990s. In terms of recent history, the ratio has averaged 3 percent for the last 20 years and the current ratio is around 2.6 (2021 number). The vagaries of Oil markets have not significantly dented Global Equity Market Capitalization, barring the 1990 and 2008 GFC years.

Given the prevalent supply/demand dynamics, we present a scenario analysis basis the varied oil price projection for 2022. If we assume oil averages around US$60//bbl this year, the global oil demand/global GDP ratio will remain well below the last twodecade average. If oil averages $80/bbl or $100/bbl, the ratio will still stay benign. In case oil averages $120/bbl, the ratio can move above 4, though there have been several occasions in the past where the ratio as high as 6 has not eroded market capitalization, Jain said.

Stock market weekly roundup

Indian equity markets declined sharply in the past week. Both Nifty and Sensex lost around 3.5 percent. The Nifty was at 16,674 with loss of 3.48 percent and Sensex was at 55,920 with loss of 3.3 percent during the end of the week on 25th February 2022.

The Nifty small cap index underperformed during with the week with loss of 5.17 percent, while the midcap index outperformed with loss of 2.95 percent. All sectors ended in losses on a week-on-week basis.

BSE Oil and Gas was the biggest loser with loss of 6.8 percent, followed by BSE Capital Goods with loss of 4.8 percent. Most of the remaining sectoral lost between 3 to 4.5 percent.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd said, "Markets have been sharply volatile and the drop in Nifty from its high’s is certainly not indicative of the wealth erosion in many retail investor portfolios. Even global equity markets witnessed sharp selling in the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine."

On the economy front, MPC minutes attributed its status quo on rates and stance to the uneven domestic economic recovery and the need to complement fiscal policy.

Russia on Thursday launched an attack on Ukraine via land, air and sea, prompting fears of a devastating humanitarian crisis and sending shockwaves through financial markets. US and Western allies have condemned Russia's assault, coordinating a squeeze on Moscow by implementing a sanctions package designed to limit international trade with Russia and target banks and oligarchs.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the US will introduce a new wave of sanctions against Russia in a broad effort to isolate Moscow from the global economy. The president said that the totality of the penalties will target trillions in assets and include specific measures against Russian elites and banks. The White House has also authorized additional troops to be stationed in Germany as NATO allies look to bolster defences in Europe.

With earnings season behind us and given the overall sentiments, markets are expected to move in sync with global peers in the coming week. A close eye will be kept on the developments concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis and considering the inflation overhang, market participants will also observe movements in energy prices, added Chouhan.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:45 PM IST