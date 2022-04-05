Markets take a breather as Sensex plunges 435 points, Nifty ends below 18k; banking stocks trigger slump

The benchmark indices plunged on April 5. After a positive opening, the benchmark index traded with a negative bias for the whole day and showed profit booking from higher levels. Bank nifty settled at 38,067.90 levels, down by 1.47 percent in a day.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, FMCG & Energy inched up by 1-1.5 percent each, while Bank nifty & Financial Services reduced 1.5% today

At close, the Sensex was down 435.24 points or 0.72 percent at 60,176.50,. The broader Nifty was down 96 points or 0.53 percent at 17,957.40. About 2,280 shares have advanced, 1,035 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

Among top laggards on the Nifty were HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Adani Ports, NTPC, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation and Tata Consumer Products were the major gainers.

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking said, Technically, the nifty50 faced resistance from 18100 levels and showed downside momentum but it managed to close above its 50-days Simple Moving Averages indicates sustained above the same can show bounce back.

The index has taken the support from the previous horizontal line and closed above the same which indicates buyers are quite active. However, the momentum indicator MACD in trading with positive crossover on daily charts which indicates upside movement can be seen. Moreover, the index has managed to close above 21& 50-HMA sustained above the same can show northward direction. The Nifty may find support around 17800 levels while on the upside 18,150 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 37,700 levels while resistance at 38700 levels.

Markets had rallied sharply in the last two sessions and outperformed other Asian peers, but the bears were back in action with investors preferring to book profit. Financial stocks, which triggered a massive rally in the broader markets a day before, emerged as the primary reason behind the fall in key benchmark indices, despite buying interest seen in auto and FMCG stocks, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. On intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a double top kind of formation which indicates further weakness from the current levels. The index has also formed a bearish candle on daily charts which is broadly negative. However, the medium term texture of the market is still on the positive side. We are of the view that as long as the index is trading below the level of 18,050, the correction could continue up to 17,850-17,750. A fresh uptrend is possible only after the 18,050 range breakout and could move up to 18,130-18,200.

Russia-Ukraine concerns persisted, capping the upside for the market, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bulls. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 18,500.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:42 PM IST