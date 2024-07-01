Markets Start July On An Uneventful Note; Marquee Indices Open Flat

BSE |

The Indian markets opened flat on Monday, with Sensex at 79,021.51, down by 11.22 points, and Nifty at 24,027.75, up by 17.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 52,274.55 also up by 67.70 points.

From the Sensex pack, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, NTPC, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel and Hero were amongst the gainers, while L&T, HDFC Life and Apollo Hospital were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.38 against the dollar, gaining 0.09 per cent of its value.

Markets on Friday

The stock markets ended Friday on a lower note for both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 79,671.58. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 24,174.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by 0.53 per cent to USD 81.97 a barrel at 0643 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by 0.52 per cent to USD 85.44 a barrel at 0643 IST.

On Friday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a slide of value.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,460.48, losing 0.41 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 39,118.86 losing 0.12 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop of 0.71 per cent to reach 17,732.60.

The Asian indices started in Green, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.26 per cent to reach 39,687.40, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 0.012 per cent to climb to 17,718.61 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a rise, as it increased by 0.16 per cent to reach 2,802.33.