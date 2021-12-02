e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Delhi Air Pollution: All schools to remain close from tomorrow till further orders, says Environment Minister Gopal RaiIndia reports 9,765 new COVID-19 cases, 477 deaths in last 24 hoursMaharashtra: Congress MLA from Kolhapur North Chandrakant Jadhav passes away
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:47 PM IST

Markets shrug off weak global cues as bull momentum continues amid widespread rally

FPJ Web Desk
Adani Ports, HDFC, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the major Nifty gainers. |

Adani Ports, HDFC, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the major Nifty gainers. |

Advertisement

The benchmark indices closed higher on December 2. Sensex was up 776.50 points or 1.35 percent at 58,461.29. The Nifty was up 234.80 points or 1.37 percent at 17,401.70. About 2,139 shares have advanced, 1040 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, HDFC, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the major Nifty gainers. The losers included ICICI Bank, Cipla and Axis Bank.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:47 PM IST
Advertisement