Markets shrug off weak global cues as bull momentum continues amid widespread rally

The benchmark indices closed higher on December 2. Sensex was up 776.50 points or 1.35 percent at 58,461.29. The Nifty was up 234.80 points or 1.37 percent at 17,401.70. About 2,139 shares have advanced, 1040 shares declined, and 139 shares are unchanged.

Adani Ports, HDFC, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the major Nifty gainers. The losers included ICICI Bank, Cipla and Axis Bank.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 03:47 PM IST