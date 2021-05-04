Markets retreat sharply in volatile trade; RIL, HDFC twins among major losers

The stock markets erased all the opening gains after a second session selloff led by RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and large cap ITs. A sharp movement was seen in some PSU stocks with PNB gaining 8.5 percent. A closing below 14,500 is slightly negative for the markets and markets can test 14200 levels again, said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities. Strong positive results on the corporate front are protecting the downside currently, he said.

The benchmark indices fell sharply in the last one hour before close of trading session. Sensex plunged 465 points, while the broader Nifty50 fell by 137 points.

“With lot of companies to release their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, the investors would closely watch these companies and may invest further at the right time. The banks performed pretty well and were the top gainers”, said Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan & Co.