 Markets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarkets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Markets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 4,21,138.2 crore to Rs 4,41,20,059.86 crore (USD 5.25 trillion).

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Investors' wealth on Monday surged Rs 4.21 lakh crore as markets bounced back after five days of fall.

The BSE Sensex jumped 602.75 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 80,005.04. During the day, it surged 1,137.52 points or 1.43 per cent to 80,539.81.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 4,21,138.2 crore to Rs 4,41,20,059.86 crore (USD 5.25 trillion).

"Amid higher valuation concerns, markets had corrected sharply last week and hence the recovery was seen today. Also, short covering ahead of the monthly expiry this week triggered a rally in domestic markets, although the undertone remains cautious," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

FPJ Shorts
Evil! Man Brutally Beats Girlfriend After Smashing Her To The Ground At Crowded Petrol Pump In UP's Ghaziabad; VIDEO Surfaces
Evil! Man Brutally Beats Girlfriend After Smashing Her To The Ground At Crowded Petrol Pump In UP's Ghaziabad; VIDEO Surfaces
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in
Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore
Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details

From the 30 Sensex pack, ICICI Bank climbed 3 per cent after the private sector lender posted a 14.5 per cent growth in standalone profit to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

Read Also
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
article-image

Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the other big gainers from the pack.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Maruti were the laggards.

"The market exhibited a rebound after a continuous selloff last week. Positive results from banks and a slump in oil prices in expectation of ease in retaliations in the Middle East aided investor sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.

Read Also
Waaree Energies Shares Debuts With Bumper Listing At ₹2,500 On NSE; Investors Rejoice IPO Profits
article-image

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.11 per cent and midcap index climbed 0.69 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, commodities surged 1.79 per cent, realty (1.40 per cent), telecommunication (1.37 per cent), healthcare (1.36 per cent) and metal (1.21 per cent). Services, energy and capital goods (0.01 per cent)..

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.) 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Markets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Markets Recovery Makes Investors Richer By ₹4.21 Lakh Cr; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore

Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore

Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details

Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details

Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25

Sun Pharma Shares Dashes Almost 3% After Net Profit Zooms 27% In Q2 FY25

'I Feel Like an OLA Employee': Kunal Kamra Takes A Jab At Ola Electric Amid Ongoing Feud; Netizens...

'I Feel Like an OLA Employee': Kunal Kamra Takes A Jab At Ola Electric Amid Ongoing Feud; Netizens...