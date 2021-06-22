Markets open on positive note: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 15,800

The markets opened on a positive note tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank, amid a positive trend in global equities. The Sensex gained 362.27 points, up 0.67 percent at 52,936.73. The Nifty50 was up 111.30 or 0.71 percent at 15,857.80 at the opening bell.

After touching a lifetime intra-day peak of 52,957.13, the 30-share BSE index was trading 374.92 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 52,949.38 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 115.05 points or 0.73 per cent to 15,861.55.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, L&T, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 230.01 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,574.46. Similarly, the Nifty advanced 63.15 points or 0.40 per cent to 15,746.50.

Wall Street rallied on Monday with the Dow completing its strongest session in over three months as investors piled back in to energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.