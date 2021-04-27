Markets open in green: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty nears 14,500-mark

The SGX Nifty was trading in the negative. It was down 40 points before the opening bell, indicating a gap-down start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 95.58 points or 0.20 percent at 48482.09. The Nifty was down 50 points or 0.35 percent at 14435.00.
Mumbai has started showing some respite in the daily cases of COVID-19 and the daily cases seem to be falling down. Markets have started to show some strength with the fall in covid number. As seen recently despite the strength shown in the markets - its facing challenges to overcome the small hurdle of 14,500. Overall the flattish global markets indicate a similar beginning here and stock specific action will be seen in the current results season, said Mohit Nigam Head PMS & Advisory, Hem Securities.
