Markets open gap-down opening as COVID cases go up; Nifty below 14,200 amid positive global cues

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index with a 105 points loss against 20 April close when the Nifty closed at 14,296.

Asian markets rose in Thursday morning trade following an overnight bounce on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2 percent in early trade. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.19 percent to 13,950.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to 34,137.31, while the S&P 500 gained 0.93 percent at 4,173.42. Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after a two0day decline in a broad rally as a tilt towards stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Inc's sell-off after its disappointing results a day earlier.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 466.41 points or 0.98 percent at 47239.39. The Nifty was down 136.90 points or 0.96 percent at 14159.50. About 430 shares have advanced, 427 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.