Markets open flat amid negative global cues: Sensex up, Nifty nears 15,800

The stock markets opened flat on Friday (July 30). At 09:17 AM, the Sensex was up 38.86 points or 0.07 percent at 52691.93, and the Nifty was up 10.50 points or 0.07 percent at 15,789. The Bank Nifty was in the red.

In a very volatile start at the markets, both the indices – Sensex and Nifty - were oscillating frequently between the green and red.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 8 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Power Grid, HDFC, Dr Reddy and M&M.

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 42.91 per cent growth in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 1,365.7 crore on higher revenue and an expansion in profit margins.

CS and HDFC Bank gained up to 0.45 per cent in early deals.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 69.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,778.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 866.26 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Asian shares slip

Asian shares slipped on Friday, with a gauge of regional equities set for its biggest monthly drop since the height of global pandemic lockdowns last March. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower in early trading on Friday. Meanwhile, US stocks rallied despite data showing second-quarter GDP grew less than expected. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 1.2 percent in early trade, while the Topix lost 0.81 percent.

Amazon became the latest mega-cap technology company to post disappointing guidance (post US market close), with a pandemic-fueled surge in e-commerce set to fade and drag on revenue growth. The company said it sees current-quarter net sales coming in at as much as $112 billion, missing estimates for $118.7 billion. Shares fell more than 7 percentin late trading.

Fuel prices unchanged

The oil marketing companies (OMC) on Friday kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the thirteenth consecutive day.

With no change in prices on Thursday, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Watch out today

India fiscal deficit in rupees for April-June period

5:30pm: Eight Infrastructure Industries Index for June.

Quarterly results today

Britannia Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, Bandhan Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Allied Digital Services, Asahi India Glass, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Birla Tyres, Blue Dart Express, Chemfab Alkalis, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Fairchem Organics, Finolex Industries, Gravita India, HIL, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, Jindal Saw, JK Paper, JSW Energy, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEC International, Dr Lal PathLabs, Macrotech Developers, Marico, Nazara Technologies, PI Industries, Rossari Biotech, Shriram Transport Finance, Sundaram-Clayton, Sunteck Realty, V-Guard Industries, and Zydus Wellness will release quarterly earnings on July 30.