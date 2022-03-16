Markets on a roll as Sensex, Nifty notch up robust gains on strong global cues

The stock markets closed on a higher note on March 16. The market has recouped all its previous day's losses and gained 1.87 percent on March 16, tracking rally in global counterparts ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

After a gap-up opening, the index showed strength throughout the session and managed to close on a higher note at 16,975.35 level with a gain of 312.35 points. Bank nifty has increased by 2.07 percent to settle at 35,748.25 levels. Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT were up nearly 2 percent. Other sectoral indices such as Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty were up 2 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,039.80 points or 1.86 percent at 56,816.65. The Nifty was up 312.30 points or 1.87 percent at 16,975.30. About 2,241 shares have advanced, 1,105 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.

On the sectoral front, metal and realty indices rose 2-3 percent, while auto, bank, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas and power indices up 1 percent.

Among major Nifty gainers were UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Shree Cements, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto. Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and Power Grid Corporation were among prime laggards.

Technically, Index has given breakout of prior swing high and given closing above the same which suggest northward direction in the counter, said Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking. Moreover, the index has given closing above 21& 50 HMA which adds strength to the price. Momentum indicator MACD is trading with a positive crossover which adds strength for the next day. At present, the index has support at 16,700 levels while resistance comes at 17,000 levels, crossing above the same can show 17,200-17,300 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34,800 levels while resistance at 36500 levels.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said, Nifty has staged a strong recovery with a combination of value and momentum. We expect the uptrend to sustain for the medium term. The March series expect limited downside with resistance placed at 17,200-17,300 levels; on the downside support is seen at 16,500-16,600 levels. Buying on Dips is advisable with focus on Cement, NBFC and Consumption space. Metals are expected to consolidate with high volatility.

Investors eye outcome of Fed meeting

Investors are now eyeing the outcomes of Fed meeting which will be concluded today, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities. General market expectations predict increase in rate hikes for the first time in three years.

The Indian rupee appreciated against US dollar on the back of dollar selling from banks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian president stated that peace talks are looking more realistic now, indicating easing of tension between the two countries.

On the technical front key resistance levels for Nifty50 is 17,300 and on the downside 16,700 will act as strong support. For Bank Nifty key resistance level is 36,500 and on the downside 35,000 will act as strong support, Nigam added.

Turbulent phase seems to be off

Market seems to have come off from the turbulent phase of the last few weeks. While the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, other events such as cooling oil prices and US Federal Reserve's decision on the rate front and commentary about the pace of future rate hikes are being eyed by the investors, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. The trend reversal in recent sessions is also due to the market being in an oversold territory in the past few weeks, he said.

Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty maintains a higher high and higher low formation and now is heading towards 17,000 and 17,200. The current texture is likely to continue unless the index slips below 16,750-16,700 levels. Above this level, the Nifty could rise up to 17,100-17,200 levels. On the flip side, traders may prefer to take a caution stance if the index slips below 16,750 and below the same, chances of hitting 16700-16600 would be brighter, Chouhan added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:44 PM IST