Markets on a downward trajectory: Sensex crashes nearly 1,500 points, Nifty plunges below 16,660 amid global sell-off

The stock market indices plunged on February 24. The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fall to lowest levels since December 2021

The Sensex was down 1,426.28 points or 2.49 percent at 55,805.78. The broader Nifty was down 407.80 points or 2.39 percent at 16,655.50. About 270 shares have advanced, 1853 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

Among major losers on the Nifty were UPL, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank. Nestle is the only gainer with marginal gains at the opening bell.

Nifty closed lower for the sixth consecutive session after volatile trade on February 23, despite most other markets bouncing up. At close, Nifty was down 0.22 percent or 38 points at 17054. This is the longest losing streak for the Nifty in over a year.

Nifty could not hold on to early gains reflecting the sell-on-rise behavior adopted by traders and investors (especially foreigners). However, the advance decline ratio has improved to much above 1:1 taking relief from the positive global markets. Nifty could trade in the 16771-17148 band in the near-term.

Textile industry’s stocks may remain in focus with a report that India's annual textiles exports can rise to $100 billion in the next five years from the current $40 billion. Besides, microfinance sector stocks may also remain in action as India Ratings and Research in its latest report has revised upwards its outlook on the microfinance sector to 'neutral' from 'negative' for the next financial year (FY23).

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:30 AM IST