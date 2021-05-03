Markets may see gap-down opening due to weak global cues, rising COVID-19 cases

Reliance Industries on Friday reported more than doubling of its March quarter net profit as consumer businesses of retail and telecom as well as petrochemicals saw sequential recovery on improved spreads offsetting continued weakness in refining business.

Market movement this week will be influenced by updates on the COVID-19 front, macroeconomic data announcement, quarterly earnings and global trends, said analysts. State election results are unlikely to have any major impact on the markets and the major determining factor will be the rising COVID-19 cases and how governments (both central and states) are going to address this health crisis, they said.

Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar said, "The election results are unlikely to have any impact on the markets. The news value won't last more than a few hours. The major determining factor will be the rising COVID-19 cases and how governments (both central and states) are going to address this tragic health crisis."

Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, "We expect volatility to remain high this week, too. First, participants will react to Reliance Industries results which came in after market hours on Friday. Election results of the 5 states will also be the focus.

"Earnings season will also gain pace and some big names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Dabur and HDFC will announce their results along with several others," Mishra said.

Asian markets flat

Global cues are also weak as US and some of the European markets also closed in red on Friday and most of the Asian markets including Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei are also trading with losses. 14,200 might act as an immediate support in the market. Any substantial fall can be considered for entry in good quality scripts, said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat after taking a bit of a spill on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2 percent, according to Reuters. Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures both up 0.3 percent on Wall Street.