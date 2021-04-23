Sensex declines over 200 points, Nifty below 14,350 in early trade; ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance among top losers

The markets opened on a negative note. The Sensex declined over 300 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid concerns that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic may derail the economic recovery of the country.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 316.81 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 47,763.86. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 75.45 points or 0.52 per cent to 14,330.70.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC twins, Bajaj Finance, HUL, SBI, M&M and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Titan, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 217 points at 47,864 while the Nifty fell 75 points to 14,331. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index with a 68 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,333 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Asian markets decline

Asian markets declined following an overnight drop on Wall Street. THe Nikkei 225 fell 1.26 percent in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.88 percent. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.92 percent. Shares in Australia also edged lower as the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.14 percent.

Equity markets across the world fell on Thursday weighed by Wall Street after reports that the Biden administration will propose a sharp increase to capital gains tax, while the dollar index rose as the Euro and Pound gave back recent gains.