Markets log modest gains amid sharp intra-day gyration; close higher for fourth straight session

The benchmark indices closed marginally higher at the end of trading session on March 11, after after a negative opening. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green. All the sectoral indices closed at mixed note whereas Nifty Pharma contributed 2.3 percent gains.

At close, the Sensex was up 85.91 points or 0.15 percent at 55,550.30. The broader Nifty was up 35.60 points or 0.21 percent at 16,630.50. About 2004 shares have advanced, 1,257 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

Among the top Nifty gainers were Cipla, BPCL, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and IOC. Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and NTPC were among laggards at closing on Friday.

Nifty has staged a strong bounce back from structural value level of 15,900. This along with momentum reversal confirmation suggests “buy on dips” strategy should work will for the near term. Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said, "We expect March series to trade with a positive bias with initial targets placed at 17,100-17,200. We remain positive on the broader markets with the NBFC and FMCG space giving good risk-reward opportunities – metals stocks remain in the high volatile zone making it difficult to define risk levels."

Technically, the index has traded in a narrow range and formed inside the bar candlestick on the daily chart, said Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking. Moreover, the index has been trading below Middle Bollinger Band formation, which indicates further resistance around 16850 levels. However, the Stochastic & MACD is indicating positive crossover, which suggests that the downside move is capped and price may reverse upward. At present, the index has support at 16,350 levels while resistance comes at 16,850 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 33,700 levels while resistance at 35,000 levels.

Russia-Ukraine conflict, crude prices make investors jittery

Traders resorted to selective buying after the markets gyrated sharply intra-day, as firm European indices helped local markets maintain upward bias for the fourth straight session. While conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, surging oil prices and its impact on inflation is what is making investors jittery.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said, technically, Nifty bounced back sharply from the level of 15700 and has also formed a long bullish candle on weekly charts, which is broadly positive. But the key concern is the index is still trading below the 20-day SMA and maintains a lower top formation on daily charts. We are of the view that the index has completed one leg of a pullback rally, but the texture of the market suggests a strong possibility of a range-bound activity in the near future. For traders, 16400 and 16300 would be the key support areas and 20-day SMA or 16800 would act as an immediate hurdle for the bulls. A close above the same could see Nifty hitting 17000 or 200-day SMA. We expect the uptrend formation will continue unless Nifty slips below 16,300."

Friday’s session panned out to be a choppy as Nifty was in yo-yo mood. The positive takeaway however was that Nifty ended in green shrugging of weak Asian cues and overnight negative leads from Wall Street, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Investors’ preferred to stay on the sidelines on backdrop of rising inflation concerns and amidst prolonged Russia-Ukraine war. Rising 10-year U.S Treasury note yields to 2 percent also weighed negatively on the sentiments. Nifty’s price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the macroeconomic, behavioural, and sentimental evidence, Nifty can drop towards 16,000 mark again. The probability of a down move appears more probable, confirmation only below Nifty’s 16,327 mark.

Broad-based market rally

Equity market gained despite FII’s remaining net sellers of Indian equities. Post-correction in recent times, market rally this week was broad-based as large cap, mid-cap and small index posted gains, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. While most sectors moved higher; relative weakness was witnessed in BSE Bankex, BSE Auto and BSE Power index. The Russian-Ukraine conflict is keeping oil prices and few commodities prices volatile and elevated. Increased risks of high energy prices and its impact on macro parameters will likely remain an important factor in shaping market direction in the near term. Amid sustained high inflation, the market will closely monitor announcements at Federal Reserve meet scheduled next week.

BJP's win boosts rally

The BJP's big win in state elections bolstered mood, as did a significant drop in Brent crude in early trade. Automobile deliveries from factories to dealerships across the country fell 23 percent in February, as a variety of supply-side issues, such as a semiconductor shortage and a spike in car pricing owing to the implementation of new laws, weighed on demand, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. Global energy price increases will have a negative influence on the global economy. Asian markets were trading in the red on the global front, following a drop in confidence among Japanese large corporations in the first quarter.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in the Nifty are 16,300 and 16,800. For the Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are at 33,800 and 35,500, Nigam added.

Global stocks rebound

Stocks rose on Friday as investors clung to hopes the global economy would continue to grow despite the war in Ukraine and yet more evidence central banks will need to tighten policy fast to tame inflation, Reuters said. Data on Thursday showed US inflation at a four-decade high, prompting traders to raise their bets on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve beginning next week.

Wall Street futures traded higher ahead of the US Open. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.3 percent as of Thursday's selling on Wall Street fed across into Asia.

The Hang Seng index ended down 1.6 percent to close at its lowest levels since mid-2016, even as it rebounded from sharper losses following the naming of the first Chinese firms to be potentially de-listed in the United States. Outside Hong Kong, China's blue-chip index recovered to close up 0.3 percent.

The MSCI World index for the week is down 1.4 percent -- on track for its fifth weekly decline.

Crude price up

In commodity markets, US crude rose 1.77 percent at $107.86 a barrel. Brent crude was 2 percent higher at $111.53 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:42 PM IST