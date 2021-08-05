Markets likely to open mildly higher in line with Asian markets

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 18 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,278 on the Singaporean Exchange around 7.30 AM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.73 points or 0.92 percent to 34,792.67, the S&P 500 lost 2049 points or 0.46 percent to 4,402.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.24 points or 0.13 percent to 14, 780,53

"The markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with largely range bound Asian markets today and despite a lower Dow Jones index in higher US markets on Wednesday", said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"The Nifty is expected to open flat at 16270, 11 points above yesterday's close. Nifty has been rising for the last 5 days. We may see some intraday corrections to 16200 levels which will act as strong support. Nifty may see 16400 and 16450 levels in the coming days." said Gaurav Udani, Founder and CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Asian shares mixed

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday morning trade, following declines overnight on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.31 percent in morning trade while the Topix index advanced 0.25 percent. South Korea's Kospi stood little changed.

Asian shares held on to recent gains in morning trading on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the US Federal Reserve, that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy.

Nifty likely to remain steady

Nifty rose with another gap up on August 4 reflecting the pent-up demand in index heavyweights. Advance decline ratio however has turned very negative despite Nifty being up, suggesting profit taking in the broader markets. With other markets doing well, Nifty could continue to remain steady/up, while the broader market correction could continue for a few sessions.

Carrying on from the momentum of the previous day, Nifty opened gap up on August 4 and continued to inch up in the morning session. It closed 0.79 percent or 128 points higher at 16259. The indices made another record intraday high and closing high.