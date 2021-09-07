Markets likely to open flat in line with mixed Asian markets

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6 points gain.

Indian markets could open flat, in line with mixed Asian markets today. US Markets were shut on Monday due to labour day holiday, and a flat opening on Tuesday can be reasonably expected, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty is expected to open flat, around yesterday’s close at 17,390, up by 10 points. Yesterday Nifty traded in a narrow range of 50 points, above yesterday's high Nifty can see a sharp move to 17,480. Nifty may see some resistance in 17,425 and 17,480 range. Nifty has support in 17,250 and 17,300 range. Overall Nifty is very bullish and may see 17,500 in the next few trading sessions," says Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Nifty closed higher for the third consecutive day after making another record high on September 6. Nifty opened gap-up, remained in a 74 point band through the day and closed with a gain of 0.31 percent or 54 points at 17,378.

Nifty made another record high with a gap up, but made a spinning top like pattern after a rise. The high of Monday i.e.17430 will be important to track. On falls, a breach of 17345 could result in some further weakness, said Jasani.

Global shares post longest winning streak

Global shares posted their longest winning streak in three months on Monday, aided by hopes U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer and talk of more stimulus in Japan and China. MSCI's all-country world index gained 0.3 percent, touching a new record level and on course for its seventh consecutive closing high. European shares climbed on Monday to end near record levels, led by technology stocks which surged to their highest this year as a surprise rise in German factory orders pointed to improving global demand and boosted sentiment.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists revised down their forecast for US expansion this year, in part as the delta variant crimps consumer spending.

Asian stocks trade mixed

Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday as Japan extended a rally and traders weighed the resilience of a global recovery supported by central bank stimulus but facing challenges from the delta virus strain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:00 AM IST