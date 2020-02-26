Markets fall below Budget Day low

New Delhi: Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex sank 392 points on Wednesday as fears about the financial strain from the coronavirus outbreak continued to rattle markets globally.

After plunging over 521 points during the day, the 30-share BSE gauge finally settled 392.24 points, or 0.97%, lower at 39,888.96.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 119.40 points or 1.01% to end at 11,678.50.

Sun Pharma was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Maruti, L&T, Hero Motocorp, Infosys, ONGC and RIL.

On the other hand, SBI, HUL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and Ultratech Cement ended with gains.

With cases being reported in new countries, market participants are growing increasingly fearful about the impact on the global economy, analysts said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong settled with significant losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in their morning sessions.

Equities on Wall Street opened higher Wednesday as markets sought to shake off a two-day drubbing on mounting worries over the coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.77% to $53.30 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 21 paise to 71.64 per US dollar.