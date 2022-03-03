Markets extend south-bound journey, as key indices erase early gains to end lower in last hour of selling

The benchmark indices closed in the red on March 3. At close, the Sensex was down 366.22 points or 0.66 percent at 55,102.68. The broder Nifty was down 108 points or 0.65 percent at 16,498. About 1,963 shares have advanced, 1,279 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

Among top Sensex gainers were Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Steel. Among top losers were Ultratech Cement,Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s and Maruti Suzuki.

Volatility continues to remain elevated in the markets - in line with volatility seen across global markets, said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities. For the March series, momentum support level is seen at 16,350; resistance is placed at 16,800-17,000 levels. "I would suggest maintaining long positions as long as momentum support level is held. Bank Nifty is expected to underperform in the near-term until strong reversal is seen. Midcap stocks also remain under pressure. Preference remain for select frontline stocks in the current scenario," he said.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:41 PM IST